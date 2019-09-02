119-year-old Chengdu woman celebrates birthday

Zhu Zhengshi, 119 years old, celebrates her birthday with relatives in Shuangliu District, Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, Aug. 31, 2019. She was born in 1900 and is currently the longest-living person among the centenarians registered in the Chengdu Office for the Elderly. She is one of six generations under one roof. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

