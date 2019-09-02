Annual summer fishing ban ends in east China

Fishermen load ice cubes into the boat before leaving for fishing in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 1, 2019. The annual summer fishing ban, which was enforced on May 1 in the Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea, took an end on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

