Man picks up wrong container, accidentally glues his eye shut

Two little squeeze bottles may be of similar shape but eye drops and super glue have profoundly different outcomes when dripped into the eye, as a man from Haining, East China's Zhejiang Province painfully discovered.According to a video posted by the Beijing News on Sina Weibo on Friday, a man surnamed Zhang made a terrible mistake and glued his eyelid and eyelashes together with one of the strongest liquid adhesives.A doctor at a local hospital saved the man's eye but had to cut all his eyelashes and managed to pry open Zhang's eye without damaging it.Many internet users shared their unpleasant experiences after reading Zhang's close call with super glue."I feel for him, I accidentally put super glue in my mouth," a netizen wrote."The thing I have worried about since I was a child has finally happened to someone," another wrote echoing one of many people's horror fantasies.The Beijing News