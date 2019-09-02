Boxing champ teaches others with cerebral palsy

Wang Qiang (left), a boxing coach from North China's Tianjin Municipal¬ity, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was 3, but went on to become a national boxing champion. Photo: screenshot of video posted by Jiangsu Television

Wang Qiang was bullied in school for his awkward movements and slurred speech but went on to become a national boxing champion and is now teaching the sport to other children with cerebral palsy.According to a video posted by Jiangsu Television on Sina Weibo on Friday, Wang's father, Wang Baocai from North China's Tianjin Municipality said his son was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was 3 years old."The doctor said there was no treatment, but I didn't give up," said the father."I gave him massages every morning for three years and he learned to walk, talk and even do math," he added.Wang said his son was bullied a lot when he was 12, which gave him the incentive to learn to fight back and take up boxing."He was a slow learner, but I kept teaching him," said the elder Wang.Wang Qiang won a national boxing championship held in North China's Hebei Province in 2014, but the report didn't give other pertinent details. The video also shows Wang teaching a young man with cerebral palsy to box.The father said he hopes his son's story will inspire other families with children living with disabilities."I feel so grateful for what my parents have done for me," said Wang Qiang. "I will take care of them in the future."The video has been watched nearly 16 million times as of Monday."It's unfortunate he was born with such disability, but he is fortunate to have such a loving father who has never given up on him," one netizen commented."It reminds me of the movie Forrest Gump," another said, "I hope they can make a movie based on Wang Qiang's inspiring story."Jiangsu Television