Background checks wouldn’t have prevented gun violence: Trump

RELATED ARTICLES: Gunman of US Texas shooting identified

As the United States grappled with yet another mass shooting event on Sunday, President Donald Trump said that background checks on gun purchasers would not have prevented recent gun violence in the country.A gunman near Odessa, Texas, killed seven and wounded 21 more after fleeing a traffic stop on Saturday. His motives remain unclear.Trump made the remarks to reporters at the White House after returning to Washington from Camp David. The president said he would be working with Democrats and Republicans on gun legislation when Congress returns this month."I think Congress has got a lot of thinking to do frankly. They've been doing a lot of work," Trump said. "I think you're going to see some interesting things coming along."Later, as Trump attended a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Hurricane Dorian, he said he is committed to finding ways to "substantially reduce" the frequency of mass shootings by keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous people, imposing harsher penalties for gun-related offenses, and expanding mental-health services.Earlier this year, the Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives passed a bill that calls for background checks on every gun purchase, including sales at gun shows, which are currently exempted.But the measure has failed to receive a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.Trump said at the White House that "for the most part, as strong as you make your background checks, they would not have stopped any of it."Last month, a gunman killed 22 people and wounded another 24 in El Paso, Texas, while another assailant killed nine and injured 27 in Dayton, Ohio.The shooter in Saturday's incident opened fire during a traffic stop near the town of Midland, Texas, and then sped off, spraying bullets at pedestrians and motorists. At one point, he ditched his car and hijacked a postal truck.