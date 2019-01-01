Minnesota shock MLS leaders LAFC

Mason Toye scored twice as Minnesota United surprised Los Angeles FC 2-0 on Sunday, handing LAFC their first home defeat of the Major League Soccer regular season.The victory moved Minnesota into third place in the Western Conference behind LAFC - who lead with 62 points and have already clinched an MLS Cup playoff berth - and the Seattle Sounders, who edged the Los Angeles Galaxy 4-3 in Seattle on Sunday.The Sounders thwarted the Galaxy's second-half comeback bid. Cristian Roldan's brace included the 89th-minute game-winner for the hosts who had twice surrendered the lead.Raul Ruidiaz opened the scoring for Seattle in first-half injury time and Roldan doubled the lead with his first goal in the 55th minute.Zlatan Ibrahimovic trimmed the deficit when he headed in a corner in the 66th and Uriel Antuna made it 2-2 in the 75th after a corner kick deflected to him in front of the net to set him up for a point-blank finish.Jordan Morris restored Seattle's lead just two minutes later with a breakaway finish, but Jorgen Skjelvik again pulled the Galaxy level with an 81st-­minute strike.Roldan finally capped the action, tapping in off a counterattack as the Sounders took over second in the West with 46 points.Minnesota finished on 45 points thanks to Toye's brace.Put through by midfielder Jan Gregus, Toye fired in an angled left-footed shot in the 25th minute to open the scoring.Four minutes later his left-footed blast from 25 yards out made it 2-0.