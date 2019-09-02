159 arrested during weekend’s illegal rallies: HK police

Hong Kong police display fake press licenses they seized from radical protesters on Monday's press conference. Photo: Yang Sheng/GT

After taking what appears to be markedly more effective measures against rioters over the weekend, Hong Kong police on Monday called out those who beautify violence, saying they are actually indulging actions that wreak havoc in Hong Kong.Hong Kong police displayed petrol bombs and fake press licenses they had seized from radical protesters at MTR Prince Edward Station and other places in the city during a press conference held at their headquarters in Wan Chai on Monday.At least 100 petrol bombs were hurled by rioters in Hong Kong on Saturday night, which could burn for a long time and cause significant damage, said Mak Chin-ho, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations).Hong Kong police fired 241 rounds of tear gas, 92 rubber bullets, one cloth bag bullet and 10 sponge bullets, Mak said.A video at the conference showed how police helped and protected Hong Kong residents and tourists in response to crimes.According to Mak, 159 people were arrested for illegal assembly, possessing offensive weapons and assaulting police between Friday and Sunday. A total of 1,117 people were arrested since June. Two policemen were injured in the weekend operation. In Saturday's operation, a police officer was surrounded and beaten by rioters with iron rods, causing bleeding and bruising. Another officer was hit by a slingshot on the leg. Both officers have been discharged from hospital, the police said.Chan Derek Armstrong, deputy chief fire officer (headquarters) of the fire services department, introduced details about arson of the rioters.The fire services department received eight fire alarms on Saturday and six on Sunday, which threatened the safety of Hong Kong residents, tourists and journalists, Chan said.Radical protesters gathered illegally and obstructed transport services at the Hong Kong airport on Sunday despite a court injunction.Hong Kong police said at Sunday's press conference that they arrested 63 protesters at MTR stations on Saturday and confiscated explosives and weapons from some of those arrested.Police said they found petrol bombs, gas masks, laser guns, slingshots, steel balls, helmets and umbrellas.