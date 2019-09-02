China launches radio service for Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

Traversing over the busiest waters in South China, the world's longest sea bridge signals boom for Greater Bay Area



China's national media group launched an official radio service targeting audiences in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), a nationwide pioneer in the opening-up and reform drive.

The radio service was launched by the China Media Group on Sunday, the first national radio service especially for Greater Bay Area.

The Greater Bay Area consists of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macao Special Administrative Region, and nine cities in Guangdong Province �? Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing.

The station, which broadcasts for 21 hours a day, delivers the voice of the central government, spreading the implementation process of the national strategy of the GBA and making contributions to the practice of "one country, two systems," according to chinanews.com.

China plans to build the GBA into a world-class bay area, and construct an advanced international city cluster that can drive national economic growth.

Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group, commented that the radio will give full play to the strengths of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao to deepen cooperation among these areas. It will also contribute to improving the well-being of compatriots in Hong Kong and Macao.

Its programs cover news, business, lifestyle, culture and music. It will focus on financial, technology and business information to better serve people in the area who expect to be updated with policy and entrepreneurship guidance.

The programs will be mainly broadcast in Cantonese, with some program segments in Hakka, Chaoshan and other dialects.

The radio service also includes a number of cultural and entertainment programs, as well as psychological counseling programs, to attract younger audiences, media reported.