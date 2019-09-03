Zara faces Chinese boycott after suspected support for strike in HK

The Spanish fashion giant Zara is the subject of a boycott from Chinese consumers after media reported the brand was suspected of supporting Hong Kong's radical protests by suspending business on Monday amid a wider-range of strikes in Hong Kong.According to the Hong Kong-based Mingpao Daily, there was only one store open on Monday on Hong Kong Island. One branch store in Kowloon was suspended and all shops in the New Territories opened as usual."Thank you for visiting us. We will close on September 2, 2019. We hope to have the pleasure of welcoming you again in the future," read a picture showing the bulletin posted on a Zara store with the Inditex group title.An estimated 10,000 secondary students from nearly 200 schools were mobilized by radical protesters and boycotted classes on Monday.Chinese net users suspected that Zara closed its store to show support for school strikes in Hong Kong.They didn't state their stance clearly but used indirect methods to support the rioters, Chinese net users said after the news was disclosed on Sina Weibo."I will not buy its clothes anymore, the quality of their clothes is not very good anyway," said a net user."Chinese people are not an ATM, I think Zara believe they have made enough money in China," said another.Inditex is the biggest fashion group in the world, operating over 7,200 stores globally. The company is known for fashion brand Zara, but it also owns seven other fashion brands.Zara and Inditex group did not comment on the matter as of press time.Global Times