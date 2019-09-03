Young traitors to ruin themselves

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/3 8:37:04
Wong and Chow’s future is bound to be a tragedy because they are using personal frenzy to challenge a powerful country’s destiny. They will experience a crushing defeat when facing the impregnable national law. No external force can and will save them.

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in:
blog comments powered by Disqus