China's top legislator meets US senators

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with a delegation led by US Senator Steve Daines, also co-chair of the US House of Senate US-China Working Group, and US Senator David Perdue in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Top legislator Li Zhanshu met with a delegation led by US Senator Steve Daines and Senator David Perdue on Monday.Commending their long-term efforts to promote the development of bilateral relations and exchanges between the legislative bodies, Li, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), said this year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States.He said history has proven that China and the United States stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation and a healthy China-US relationship meets the common interests of both countries and the world.China is committed to the road of peaceful development and upholds an opening strategy featuring mutual benefit and win-win results, said Li, adding that the NPC is ready to work with the US Congress to enhance cooperation and to properly handle differences and sensitive issues through dialogue and constructive means.Daines, also co-chair of the U.S. House of Senate US-China Working Group, and Perdue said US-China relations are one of the most important bilateral relations in the world and members from the working group are ready to make efforts to promote mutual understanding between the two governments and the two peoples.Wang Chen, vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, met with Daines and Perdue earlier in the day.