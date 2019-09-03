Children draw paintings to express support for Hong Kong police

A painting drawn by a child is pictured during an event to express support for Hong Kong police in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 2, 2019. One hundred and twenty paintings drawn by children were made into an album and offered to police stations in south China's Hong Kong. The first batch of more than 700 albums have been distributed as of Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

