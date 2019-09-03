6 killed, dozens injured in multiple-vehicle collision in Indonesia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/3 12:21:35

Officers move the wreckage of vehicles from scene after a toll road accident in Cipularang, West Java, Indonesia, Sept. 2, 2019. Six people were killed and dozens were injured in a multiple-vehicle collision involving cars, trucks and buses on a toll road in Cipularang, a police officer said. (Photo: Reza Estily/Xinhua)


 

An officer checks the damaged truck after a toll road accident in Cipularang, West Java, Indonesia, Sept. 2, 2019. Six people were killed and dozens were injured in a multiple-vehicle collision involving cars, trucks and buses on a toll road in Cipularang, a police officer said. (Photo: Reza Estily/Xinhua)


 

