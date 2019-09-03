ROKN's vessels arrive in Manila for 3-day goodwill visit

The Philippine Navy band performs during a welcome ceremony for the destroyer Munmu the Great (DDH-976) of the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) as it docks at Pier 15 in Manila, the Philippines, Sept. 2, 2019. ROKN's vessels Munmu the Great (DDH-976) and Hwacheon (AOA-59) arrived in Manila for a three-day goodwill visit on Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)





Sailors on board the destroyer Munmu the Great (DDH-976) from the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) stand in attention during the welcome ceremony at Pier 15 in Manila, the Philippines, Sept. 2, 2019. ROKN's vessels Munmu the Great (DDH-976) and Hwacheon (AOA-59) arrived in Manila for a three-day goodwill visit on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

The destroyer Munmu the Great (DDH-976) from the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) docks at Pier 15 in Manila, the Philippines, Sept. 2, 2019. ROKN's vessels Munmu the Great (DDH-976) and Hwacheon (AOA-59) arrived in Manila for a three-day goodwill visit on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Sailors on board the destroyer Munmu the Great (DDH-976) from the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) stand during the welcome ceremony at Pier 15 in Manila, the Philippines, Sept. 2, 2019. ROKN's vessels Munmu the Great (DDH-976) and Hwacheon (AOA-59) arrived in Manila for a three-day goodwill visit on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Military band members from the Philippine Navy and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) pose for a photo in front of the destroyer Munmu the Great (DDH-976) during the welcome ceremony at Pier 15 in Manila, the Philippines, Sept. 2, 2019. ROKN's vessels Munmu the Great (DDH-976) and Hwacheon (AOA-59) arrived in Manila for a three-day goodwill visit on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)