Provincial official transferred to Chairman of China state-owned construction giant

Zhou Naixiang, former provincial official in East China's Jiangsu Province, was transferred to Chairman of China state-owned construction giant China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) on Monday, according to the CSCEC website.Zhou also took the position of Secretary of the Leading Party Members' Group in the company.Zhou was a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee from November 2016 to September 2019, and held the position of Communist Party chief of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province from January 2016 to September 2019, according to people.cn on Monday.Born in 1961 in Yixing, Jiangsu, Zhou majored in architectural engineering at university and has about 21 years of professional working experience.The company on Monday also noted its former Chairman, Guan Qing, had been dismissed from his positions at CSCEC.CSCEC is now a global investment and construction group, featuring professional development and market-oriented operations. It now has seven listed companies and more than 100 secondary holding subsidiaries, according to the company's website.Earlier in March, a provincial official in Central China's Hubei Province, Wang Xiangxi, was appointed as Chairman of Chinese energy giant China Energy Investment Corporation, media reports said. Wang was a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Hubei Provincial Committee from June 2017 to March 2019.