Qatar makes efforts to promote green development concept in urban planning

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2019 shows buildings of Msheireb Downtown, a sustainable regeneration zone, in Doha, capital of Qatar. The country is making efforts to promote the green development concept in its urban planning and construction. (Photo: Nikku/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2019 shows the National Museum of Qatar in Doha, capital of Qatar. The country is making efforts to promote the green development concept in its urban planning and construction. (Photo: Nikku/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2019 shows buildings of Msheireb Downtown, a sustainable regeneration zone, in Doha, capital of Qatar. The country is making efforts to promote the green development concept in its urban planning and construction. (Photo: Nikku/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2019 shows the National Museum of Qatar in Doha, capital of Qatar. The country is making efforts to promote the green development concept in its urban planning and construction. (Photo: Nikku/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows the Bird Towers at Katara, a cultural village in Doha, capital of Qatar. The country is making efforts to promote the green development concept in its urban planning and construction. (Photo: Nikku/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows a view of the newly developed Lusail city, 20 kilometres north of Doha, capital of Qatar. The country is making efforts to promote the green development concept in its urban planning and construction. (Photo: Nikku/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows a view of the newly developed Lusail city, 20 kilometres north of Doha, capital of Qatar. The country is making efforts to promote the green development concept in its urban planning and construction. (Photo: Nikku/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2019 shows buildings of Msheireb Downtown, a sustainable regeneration zone, in Doha, capital of Qatar. The country is making efforts to promote the green development concept in its urban planning and construction. (Photo: Nikku/Xinhua)

