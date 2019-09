Local staff members spread pest-control chemicals to kill mosquitoes, larvae in India

A staff member from local health department spreads pest-control chemicals to kill mosquitoes and larvae to prevent mosquito-borne diseases in Kolkata, India, on Sep. 2, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members from local health department fumigate a settlement to kill mosquitoes and larvae to prevent mosquito-borne diseases in Kolkata, India, on Sep. 2, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

