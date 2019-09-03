Politicizing 5G harms its devt: Chinese FM

Politicizing 5G and taking discriminative measures run against its development and the principle of fair competition, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Tuesday, urging the US not to create rumors and underestimate others' judgment.The US and Poland signed an agreement tightening guidelines on 5G-network security on Monday, in a move deemed by some overseas media as part of a push by the Trump administration to target Chinese telecom giant Huawei.The joint declaration didn't mention Huawei by name, but said that Poland would carefully review any company interested in building faster 5G internet infrastructure to check whether the supplier is "subject to control by a foreign government."Geng noted that government leaders of Poland have made it clear in the past that Poland would treat all Chinese enterprises there fairly, and wouldn't take discriminative measures against any specific country or company. "We hope that Poland can keep its promise."Geng also noted that the US government has abused national power to crack down on Chinese companies without providing any evidence. "This action is neither honorable nor ethical. We suggest that the US not overestimate its abilities of cooking up stories or underestimate others' judging abilities," Geng said.