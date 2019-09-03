Visitors explore The Depths of Experience exhibition at the China World Mall in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of Mara

I'm Coming by Ge YaJing Photo: Courtesy of Mara

Broken Shadow No.13 by Ouyang Sulong Photo: Courtesy of Mara

Eight young artists have transformed a shopping mall in Beijing into a space to showcase their new media and installation artworks. The Depths of Experience exhibition, hosted by the China World Mall and Forun Art, has offered a chance for visitors to appreciate art from artists including Ge Yajing, Ouyang Sulong, Tian Xiaolei and Zhang Ying.In the preface to the exhibition, curator Chen Yufeng noted that "emerging from varied creative practices, these eight artists employ individual 'perception' as a starting point for the creation of new bodies of work.""Through the language of new media and installation art, the exhibition engages in a comprehensive discussion about the depths of experience related to light and shadow, dreams, environment, memory, distance, body, time and space, and materials," the preface says.At the opening, Chen called the exhibition an in-depth experience that seeks to inspire visitors to think more about the nature of art.Fang Ming from Forun Art said that exhibitions held in public spaces help narrow the distance between art and the public and act as a bridge for dialogue between the two.The works on display include sculpture Face from Wan Duoyun, Broken Shadow No. 11 and Not Light or Shadow from Ouyang Sulong as well as installation works Relationship and Soft Shooting from Wang Man.The exhibition is set to run until October 30.