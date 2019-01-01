Kenya launches first Chinese Film Week to boost cultural cooperation

Kenya on Monday launched the Chinese Film Week, the first of its kind in the east African country, to boost cultural cooperation between the two nations.From Monday to Friday, Kenyans will watch 10 popular Chinese movies for free.Joe Mucheru, cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology, vowed to enhance cooperation between Kenya and China in the field of culture in general.The event will showcase Chinese films of different genre, ranging from action, comedy, romance to drama.Mucheru said that the Chinese government has made efforts to ensure that Chinese history and culture is preserved and correctly depicted in film, adding that "Kenya will also continue to invest so that its culture and history is also put in films."The government official said that during his visit to China in 2018, he held talks with Chinese officials and both parties agreed to cooperate in the production of films."This collaboration will help us grow in the area of jobs, skills and technology in film production," he added.The Economic and Commercial Counselor of Chinese Embassy in Kenya Guo Ce said the Chinese Film Week in Nairobi is one of the events celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China.He noted that the purpose of the film week is to enhance people-to-people understanding between two the counties.The Chinese diplomat said that the film sector is important because it reflects a country's history, philosophy and values.According to Guo, the film sector has become an important component of the creative industry in China and it has emerged as the second-largest film market in the world.Ogeng'o Julius, deputy vice chancellor of the University of Nairobi, said that the Chinese Film Week provides an opportunity for Kenyans to explore and appreciate films from China.He noted that the rapid growth of the Chinese film industry has attracted the attention of Kenyan universities where talent is developed.