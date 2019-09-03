Shanghai Symphony Orchestra’s 2019 World Tour wraps up in London

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra performs at Royal Albert Hall in London on September 1ts. Photo: Courtesy of Shanghai Symphony Orchestra



Shanghai Symphony Orchestra greets audiences. Photo: Courtesy of Shanghai Symphony Orchestra



The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra finished the last performance on its 140th anniversary world tour on Sunday during the Henry Wood Promenade Concerts held at the Royal Albert Hall in London to the cheers and applause from an audience of more than 4,000 music lovers.

The Henry Wood Promenade Concerts' biggest feature is that audiences are free to stroll around while the orchestra plays.

Similar to previous performances on the tour, themed West Meets East, the orchestra began with Wu Xing by Chen Qigang. It then followed with Mozart's Piano Concerto No.23 in A major accompanied by pianist Eric Lu, the first prize winner at the Leeds International Piano Competition in 2018 and Symphonic Dances by Sergei Vasilievich Rachmaninoff.

At end of the performance, the orchestra's music director and conductor Yu Long led them in a rendition of traditional Chinese folk song "Jasmine Flower" and the Beatles' classic "Hey, Jude."