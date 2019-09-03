Dozens of lookalikes show up of screening of ‘The Queen’s Corgis’

70 to 80 pet corgi dogs were brought by their owners in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Saturday to watch a newly-released foreign animated film The Queen's Corgi, created a maybe most joyful screen-viewing experience. Photo: Screenshot of video by Pear Video

More than 100 corgi owners brought their pet dogs to a theater in Northeast China to watch the foreign animated film The Queen's Corgi.About 80 dogs attended the screening in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province which was organized by the WeChat group "Corgi dog communication union," where corgi owners share their experiences raising the short-legged, big eared, wide-eyed breed made famous by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who has raised many corgis.A video posted by Pear Video on Monday shows an owner and her corgi arriving at the theater in a Porsche as if it was a movie premier.During the screening many dogs appear transfixed by the animation, while others seem anxious in the surroundings. At the behest of a videographer, members of the human audience finally hoist their corgis by their front legs.A man surnamed Meng said he organized the activity to raise awareness of dog training and most well-trained dogs are well-behaved and should be allowed in more public places.Pear Video