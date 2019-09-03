Counterfeiters’ new low: Fake condoms

Police from Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, check counterfeit condoms that they tracked down. Photo: IC

After coming down with a vaginal infection, a woman in Northwest China immediately suspected the condom used by her intimate partner was the cause, and the store where she bought the contraceptive pulled the product off its shelves on Tuesday pending an investigation.The woman surnamed Zhou from Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province, bought what she thought was a package of Okamoto condoms from a local convenience store named Tangjiu on August 28, the website chinanews.com reported on Tuesday.Zhou felt uncomfortable the night her partner used the condom and then went to a local hospital where doctors diagnosed her with a fungal infection that can be treated with antibiotics.She suspected the condoms she bought were counterfeit, and while the store at first claimed the product was real, Okamoto's market agency in China investigated her complaint and found the store had indeed sold counterfeit condoms.The store has since pulled the product off its shelves and is investigating the case, The Paper reported on Tuesday, citing a statement the store released on the same day.The local market authority says the results of its investigation are likely to be released in five working days, The Paper said.Chinese police have been cracking down unsanitary, counterfeit condom production for years.Counterfeit Durex and Okamoto condoms have been found to have been sold in supermarkets, hotels and vending machines, according to previous media reports.