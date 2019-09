Hindu devotees recite prayers led by a priest as they sit on the banks of the Bagmati River to mark "Rishi Panchami" in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday. Rishi Panchami marks the end of the three-day-long Teej Festival, celebrated by married Hindu women who pray for long lives for their husbands, while unmarried women wish for handsome husbands and happy conjugal lives. Photo: AFP

