US ban for nuclear firm harms own interests

The stand of Hualong One reactor is shown at the China International Nuclear Industry Exhibition held in Beijing in March 2018. Photo: VCG

The US unilateral ban on China General Nuclear Power Corp will only harm itself in the end, a Chinese nuclear safety official said at a press conference of the country's first comprehensive nuclear safety white paper on Tuesday after China's largest state-owned nuclear company was added to the US Entity List.The US in June added the Chinese state-owned nuclear giant and three of its subsidiaries to the US Entity List, saying these companies had allegedly acted contrary to US national security and barring US companies from selling products to those enterprises.China firmly opposes unilateralist and protectionist US policies that hurt the interest of other countries including China, Liu Hua, director of China's National Nuclear Safety Administration, said at the press conference.The move was generalizing the concept of national security and abusing export control measures by which US companies will also suffer, Liu said.Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the US limitation would have little influence on China's nuclear power development as China has independently developed its own nuclear reactors - such as Hualong One - and maintained cooperation with many other countries such as France and Russia.China has set up three platforms for nuclear security research and innovation and conducted 39 studies in 13 fields on nuclear security technologies, according to the statement.The Hualong One nuclear reactor ranks among the highest in the world in terms of safety design, the paper said.China and the US have cooperated on nuclear safety in a friendly and effective fashion for 35 years, Liu said.Chinese analysts interpreted the US ban as part of US actions to crack down on China's high-technology sector.Liu noted that the ban would in effect encourage Chinese companies to enhance development and innovation input and very likely hurt US companies.By June 2019, China had 47 nuclear power units in operation, ranking third in the world, and 11 nuclear power units under construction, to rank first in the world, the paper said.