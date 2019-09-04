Liverpool FC asks HK fan group to remove statement of boycotting police fans

Photo: Screenshot of Liverpool FC’s Email to GT

Liverpool FC, the current UEFA Champion League's holder, has asked their Official Liverpool Supporters Club Hong Kong to remove statements on their Facebook page in support of boycotting fan members who are Hong Kong police."The statements published on the Official Liverpool Supporters Club Hong Kong Facebook page breaches the Club's policy and they have been asked to remove the statements from their page," the club said.The response came after Global Times inquired about an announcement from Liverpool FC's official Hong Kong supporters club on its Facebook page, saying that they have conscience and are ashamed of Hong Kong's police fans, citing the example of Hillsborough Disaster in 1989.The Global Times reporter has found the offensive content to still be online as of Tuesday night.A few other soccer fan groups also issued statements on Facebook requiring police members to quit the association for "abusing" power of the police and committing various "atrocities." The door of fans' activities was closed to Hong Kong police and their family members.Many of these groups are authorized by big European clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Barcelona, Parma, Juventus and AC Milan.Arsenal FC in England's Premier League replied to Global Times' inquiry on Monday. It said that "as a club we are always apolitical. Supporters' groups are run by fans who will have their own opinions, but these are not the views of Arsenal Football Club."Juventus in Italy replied saying "No comments."