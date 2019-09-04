HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Lam slaps Western media in the face
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/4 10:00:25
Western media is a special force that obstructs Hong Kong from returning to stability. They are eroding the Hong Kong people’s interests.
