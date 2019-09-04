ASEAN countries urged to work collectively against terrorism

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) members should work collectively to combat terrorism, Brunei Police Commissioner Mohammad Irwan said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the 28th Joint ASEAN Senior Police Officers' Course, Irwan said the ACCPCM aims to speed up the distribution of information and intelligence, and the assistance provided, in the event of any large-scale acts of terrorism which may result in mass casualties or the destruction of buildings and infrastructure.
The ASEANAPOL (ASEAN Police) Communication and Coordination Protocol for Crisis Management (ACCPCM) agreement, signed in 2016 in Kuala Lumpur, is one of the enabling tools for this purpose, he added.
"Thus, it is imperative that the agreement be fully implemented to enable ASEANAPOL member countries to work collectively and render assistance to the affected country," the police commissioner said.
ASEANAPOL is the regional multinational police force of the 10-member ASEAN.