Several people including Chinese tourists killed in bus crash in New Zealand: police
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/4 12:31:11
New Zealand police said on Wednesday that multiple people including Chinese tourists were dead in a serious crash on State Highway 5, near Mamaku.
The Chinese embassy in New Zealand has launched an emergency plan and relevant personnel are rushing to the scene.
