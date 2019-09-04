Symposium held to commemorate anti-Fascist victory anniversary

China on Tuesday held a symposium to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.You Quan, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, joined about 200 representatives from various sectors at the event in Beijing.Participants including Party officials, military officers, war veterans and student representatives spoke highly of the great achievements made by the Chinese people in safeguarding national independence and liberty and protecting the sovereignty and sanctity of the country at the symposium.Families of war heroes, representatives of non-Communist parties and foreigners who contributed to China's war against Japanese aggression also attended the symposium.