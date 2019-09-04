FedEx draws fire for delivering knives to Hong Kong, vowing to handle shipments properly

FedEx Photo: Xinhua

US courier firm FedEx said on Wednesday one of its shipments containing knives that are under trade control was "handled correctly", in line with the company's process and procedures.The shipment in question allegedly violated Chinese postal delivery rules as shipping controlled knives to China's Hong Kong special administrative region is forbidden.FedEx reportedly handled a package bound for Hong Kong that contained controlled knives, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday. The courier company once again violated China's law, at a time when it is being put under formal investigation for a gun delivery within China and also for "misrouting" Huawei parcels.The company's latest alleged violation of the law comes at a sensitive time, when Hong Kong's social order has been disrupted by violent rioters for more than two months. This has led to a harsh backlash and criticism against FedEx."The shipment in question was handled correctly via standard security protocol. The package was from a regular shipper and was handed over to appropriate authorities by FedEx, consistent with our regular process and procedures," FedEx said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.It also noted that the package never left its origin city, was never delivered, and remains with the relevant authorities.Xinhua reported that the items had been confiscated by the Chinese authorities and a probe is now underway."Such a statement is not persuasive, as it contradicts the Xinhua News Agency news report without providing a more explicit and detailed explanation," Zhao Xiaomin, an industry analyst, told the Global Times on Wednesday."The consecutive incidents have exposed significant loopholes in FedEx management, which will seriously jeopardize the courier's own reputation," he said.The US delivery company was involved in the delivery of a gun, a strictly-forbidden item in China, in August, and an investigation into the matter is in progress.The company also "misrouted" parcels intended for Chinese telecommunications company Huawei amid a US government crackdown on the Chinese technology giant, which led Chinese authorities to open an investigation into the matter.The destination the knives were intended for is a sensitive location at the moment, as weeks-long protests have been rattling Hong Kong, disrupting social order and putting ordinary people in danger.Global Times