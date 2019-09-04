China drives way forward in constructing ecological civilization

Cycling lovers run amid cole flower fields at Lucun Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, March 25, 2016. China has adopted the vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and pursued a holistic approach to conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, and grasslands. At the very highest levels, China is driving the way forward in the construction of an ecological civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 3, 2018 shows the Red Beach scenic area in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province. China has adopted the vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and pursued a holistic approach to conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, and grasslands. At the very highest levels, China is driving the way forward in the construction of an ecological civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2019 shows the Morigele River at sunset in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. China has adopted the vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and pursued a holistic approach to conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, and grasslands. At the very highest levels, China is driving the way forward in the construction of an ecological civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 21, 2019 shows the view of Datong Village in Jinzhu She Ethnic Group Township in Le'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province. China has adopted the vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and pursued a holistic approach to conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, and grasslands. At the very highest levels, China is driving the way forward in the construction of an ecological civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 5, 2019 shows the wetland of dawn redwood clad in mist in Dianwei Village in Panlong District of Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. China has adopted the vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and pursued a holistic approach to conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, and grasslands. At the very highest levels, China is driving the way forward in the construction of an ecological civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2017 shows agricultural machineries working in fields at the Sanjiang Plain, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China has adopted the vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and pursued a holistic approach to conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, and grasslands. At the very highest levels, China is driving the way forward in the construction of an ecological civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Combo photo shows a view of a desert before its environmental restoration in Youyu County, north China's Shanxi Province (file photo, up) and an aerial view of the Xiaonanshan Forest Park in the county (taken on Aug. 7, 2018 by Xinhua journalist Cao Yang, bottom). China has adopted the vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and pursued a holistic approach to conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, and grasslands. At the very highest levels, China is driving the way forward in the construction of an ecological civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 5, 2019 shows scenery of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. China has adopted the vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and pursued a holistic approach to conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, and grasslands. At the very highest levels, China is driving the way forward in the construction of an ecological civilization.(Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 27, 2019 shows a flock of goats in a pasture at the foot of Qilian Mountains in northwest China. China has adopted the vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and pursued a holistic approach to conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, and grasslands. At the very highest levels, China is driving the way forward in the construction of an ecological civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 8, 2016 shows Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province. China has adopted the vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and pursued a holistic approach to conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, and grasslands. At the very highest levels, China is driving the way forward in the construction of an ecological civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Birds fly over a forest of desert poplar in Luntai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2018. China has adopted the vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and pursued a holistic approach to conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, and grasslands. At the very highest levels, China is driving the way forward in the construction of an ecological civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 28, 2018 shows the morning scenery of the Saihanba National Forest Park in north China's Hebei Province. China has adopted the vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and pursued a holistic approach to conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, and grasslands. At the very highest levels, China is driving the way forward in the construction of an ecological civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 29, 2017 shows the scenery of Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. China has adopted the vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and pursued a holistic approach to conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, and grasslands. At the very highest levels, China is driving the way forward in the construction of an ecological civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2018 shows greenways across Donghu Lake in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. China has adopted the vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and pursued a holistic approach to conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, and grasslands. At the very highest levels, China is driving the way forward in the construction of an ecological civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Swans fly over the Sanmenxia Swan Lake State Urban Wetland Park in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 20, 2019. China has adopted the vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and pursued a holistic approach to conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, and grasslands. At the very highest levels, China is driving the way forward in the construction of an ecological civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 16, 2019 shows spring scenery on the bank of Lianxi River in Daoxian County, central China's Hunan Province. China has adopted the vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and pursued a holistic approach to conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, and grasslands. At the very highest levels, China is driving the way forward in the construction of an ecological civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2018 shows the rural scenery in Fenkou Town, Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province. China has adopted the vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and pursued a holistic approach to conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, and grasslands. At the very highest levels, China is driving the way forward in the construction of an ecological civilization.(Photo: Xinhua)