Massive road-rail bride under construction over Yangtze River

The massive Shanghai-Nantong Yangtze River Bridge in East China's Jiangsu Province is shrouded in fog in this image captured by drone on Sept. 3, 2019. The 11,072-meter-long bridge has a main span of 1,092 meters, making it the world's first road-rail cable-stayed bridge with a span of more than 1,000 meters. The bridge will have a six-lane expressway on its upper deck and four railway tracks on its lower deck. (Photo: China News Service)

