Well-armed soldiers patrol in plateau

Well-armed soldiers assigned to a border defense regiment under the PLA Xizang Military Command march in queue on the cliff-side during a patrol duty mission at the altitude of 4,500 meters in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on August 30, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

Well-armed soldiers assigned to a border defense regiment under the PLA Xizang Military Command wade through freezing shallow brooks in line during a patrol duty mission at the altitude of 4,500 meters in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on August 30, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

Well-armed soldiers assigned to a border defense regiment under the PLA Xizang Military Command perform a patrol duty mission at the altitude of 4,500 meters in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on August 30, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

Well-armed soldiers assigned to a border defense regiment under the PLA Xizang Military Command perform a patrol duty mission at the altitude of 4,500 meters in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on August 30, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)