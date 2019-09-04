Autumn charms draw visitors to Huangling Village

Peppers and corn are air dried on roofs in Huangling Village in Wuyuan County, East China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 2, 2019. Huangling, an ancient village surrounded by green mountains, has long been a popular destination for tourists, painters and photographers. The typical Hui-style houses, featuring black roof tiles and white walls, are well preserved in the village. During autumn, the villagers dry their crops, which include corn and hot pepper, a highlight in the annual calendar of the ancient village. (Photo: China News Service)

