Models show watches during the 38th Hong Kong Watch and Clock Fair at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 3, 2019. (Photo: China News Service)

Models show watches during the 38th Hong Kong Watch and Clock Fair at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 3, 2019. (Photo/China News Service)

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2019 shows watches exhibited on the 38th Hong Kong Watch and Clock Fair at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in south China's Hong Kong. (Photo/China News Service)