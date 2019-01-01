Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty announces Chinese singer Fan Chengcheng as spokesperson in China

Singer Rihanna poses for pictures ahead of Christian Dior's 2015-16 fall/winter fashion show in Tokyo, on June 16, 2015. (Photo:Xinhua)

Chinese singer Fan Chengcheng, Chinese actress Fan Bingbing's younger brother, was named as the spokesperson for Barbadian pop sensation Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty in China on Wednesday.After Fan Chengcheng released the news on Sina Weibo, hundreds of thousands of Chinese netizens shared the news and commented that they would support the brand."Fenty Beauty chose the right spokesperson, and I am going to buy it because of my idol," one netizen commented on Sina Weibo.The news came after Fenty Beauty entered the Asian market on Tuesday by opening an overseas flagship store on Tmall, Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba's online shopping platform.Rihanna's star power and great reputation on social media have made Fenty Beauty one of the most popular makeup brands. One its first day, more than 66,000 fans favorited the Tmall shop.Fenty Beauty will offer more than 190 beauty products to Chinese consumers, and its new global products will be launched simultaneously on the Tmall's store."The increasing demand for makeup among young Chinese consumers, a high sensitivity toward social media and a preference for online shopping has pushed Fenty Beauty into the Chinese market," Pamwla (pseudonym), an employee for Fenty Beauty's Tmall shop, told the Global Times on Wednesday.