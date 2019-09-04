Hong Kong has not acted enough to detach from colonial past, experts argue

○ Hong Kong people with British National (Overseas) passports were treated like second-class citizens during colonial era○ Some people in Hong Kong do not appreciate the prosperity and opportunities brought by the "one country, two systems" principle, instead, they blame the Chinese mainland for Hong Kong's internal problems and contradictions

An English training school seen in Central, Hong Kong Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT

Street names

What kind of rights did Hong Kong people have during British colonial rule? Rioters who wave the UK or US flag cannot give a clear answer to this question. The answer is that Hong Kong people used to have no nationality.Actually, many people in Hong Kong who hold the British National (Overseas) passport knew the situation better - the passport is more like a tourist visa, and people who had them were treated like second-class citizens.After its return to China in 1997, Hong Kong has turned from a colony ruled by a UK-appointed governor to a special administrative region that enjoys a high degree of autonomy.However, many people say that Hong Kong never went through a process of decolonization. In recent years, under the influence of foreign forces, some pro-independence groups in Hong Kong have become forces that linger over the former era of colonial rule.Tayu Lo's song "Queen's Road East," which was produced in the 1990s when British rule over Hong Kong was coming to an end, was believed to reflect the region's history and reality as well as people's thoughts on exploring the Chinese people's destiny.Many streets in Hong Kong have kept their names from British rule, and many buildings remind people of that period.On January 26, 1841, the commander of a detachment of the British East Asian Squadron took the HMS Calliope to Hong Kong. They held a flag-raising ceremony and fired cannons into the sea to show the "official" takeover of Hong Kong. British named the landing place "Possession Street."Due to the antipathy of the local Chinese, the name was later changed to Shuikengkou Street.There are many roads in Hong Kong which retain the marks of the period of British rule, such as Queen's Road. Many streets and roads are named after British governors, such as Pottinger Street, after the first British governor in Hong Kong, Henry Pottinger. Des Voeux Road was named after the 10th British governor Sir George William Des Voeux.The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post published a story in October 2015 saying that many things, from the status of schools and names of streets to private clubs with "royal" in their names, costumes of the judges and even the cash in people's pockets, continue to remind people that Hong Kong was once a colony.A batch of buildings and landmarks from British rule were popular among people who look back at this period with nostalgia.The Queen's Pier demolition project was an important part of the land reclamation works of the Hong Kong government, which was opposed by some Hong Kong young people when it was announced to the public. They questioned the reasoning behind the removal of a pier which was part of collective memory of infrastructure construction.The Vice Chairman of the Institute of Securities Dealers, Chen Po Sum asked these young people what collective memory they were referring to. For a long time, in the last century, many places in Hong Kong had boards that said "No Chinese or dogs inside." "How did these memories feel?" she asked.In Chen's eyes, Queen's Pier is the place where the British royal family and governor landed in Hong Kong. They held ceremonies here to display their rule of Hong Kong to the world.

Hennessy Road Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT

Blind worship

Singapore example

Start with education