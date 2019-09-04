Freight trains in Xinjiang to help alleviate poverty

The first freight train in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region connecting cargos from different cities in South Xinjiang set off from Kashi on Sunday. These trains can help the exports of local companies and help alleviate poverty in Xinjiang, an expert said.

According to a report by the Xinhua News Agency, the train departs from Kashi, stopping at cities including Akesu and Kuerle, where the train will aggregate local cargo and arrive at Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang. The train will then connect to the China Railway Express, eventually reaching destinations in Central Asia, West Asia and Europe.

The cargo on the train will mostly consist of products from local industries, such as small household appliances and agricultural products including jams and ketchup.

The train can improve communications in Xinjiang and can increase the efficiency of local transportation. It will eventually help win the market in Central and West Asia for Xinjiang products, according to Tian Yun, a vice director of the Beijing Economic Operation Association.

The freight train is also part of the larger, local efforts to facilitate local transportation and business. In March, freight trains began operating from Urumqi to Kashi in South Xinjiang. In May, the 10-thousand-ton heavy haul trains started operating.

In recent years, South Xinjiang has been building up several labor-intensive manufacturing industries to alleviate poverty and provide jobs. However, the growth of such industries has been inhibited by the area's isolation and lack of transportation means.

He Guoqing, a local official in Xinjiang, said that the regular operation of the trains is expected to incentivize more companies to export to the international market, and alleviate local poverty.