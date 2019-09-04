Mainland students unite amid HK turbulence

Black banners used in Monday's rally lie on the ground of the protesters' assembly site on the campus of the Chinese University of Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Wang Wenwen/GT
The new school year in Hong Kong began earlier this week, with most of the universities in the city opening without disruptions, despite a few boycotts by protesters, including students.
Mainland students who have studied hard to get enrolled at prestigious Hong Kong universities are trying to focus on studies and finding a way out amid the simmering tensions across campuses.
A video featuring a red-shirted mainland student has been widely circulated in the WeChat groups of mainland students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK). The video was filmed during Monday's student strike at the university, which students from other Hong Kong universities participated in.
In the video, when student protesters wearing black shirts and masks chanted anti-government and secessionist slogans in front of the university library, a student in red emerged from the crowd and shouted in Putonghua, "I support Hong Kong police! University students should focus on studies, not strikes!"
He also crumpled a black banner that had slogans on it. Then he took out his passport and showed it to people at the scene.
"I am Chinese! You do not deserve to be university students!" he shouted.
When protesters tried to take him away, he struggled and began to sing the Chinese national anthem. However, his voice was lost in the louder chants of "Free Hong Kong."
Many reporters were at the scene, but this episode barely appeared in local media. Yet the one-minute video has thrilled mainland students at the college.
"He is so brave, a hero," said a student in a WeChat group with nearly 500 new mainland students.
"He did exactly what I dare not do," commented another.
A post titled "CUHK Secrets," apparently written by a Hong Kong student, also circulated on the WeChat group. The writer tried to identify the student and his department, and even wanted to "make friends" with him, which mainland students believe was a trap set by some Hong Kong protesters to make trouble with the mainland student.
"We must unite to protect him," a student in the WeChat group said, which was echoed by other students. Dissatisfied with the university
A 22-year-old mainland postgraduate student surnamed Cheng, who belongs to the WeChat group, told the Global Times on Wednesday that he admires the red-shirted student, but also concerned about his safety.
Cheng said while he was prepared for the developments in Hong Kong, what he had observed since arriving half a month ago was far beyond his expectations.
"What a shame for the university I was longing for," he said, referring to the Monday strike.
Cheng said those attending the Monday strike was made up of students and phony ones as they took the subway to vandalize the University MTR station.
He was also disappointed at the university's ambiguous attitude toward student strikes.
In a letter sent by the university's Office of Student Affairs, it asked students to respect those who chose to go on strike and to show understanding in the event that individual classes are disrupted or cancelled.
"My first impression was… Excuse me?" Cheng told the Global Times.
The letter also requested students not to tear down the leaflets on the boards. The Global Times reporters saw the university boards filled with anti-government, anti-police and even anti-mainland slogans, which Cheng said upset him very much.
Cheng said sticking posters is not the normal practice of mainland students, but he decided to stick a poster of Wolf Warrior 2
on the board to send the message that "those who offend China will be punished, no matter how far away they are," a memorable line in the film.
"University regulations state others should not scrap what I stick on the board," Cheng said.
The current campus atmosphere has united mainland students, Cheng noted. They not only share study and life experiences, but also come up with ideas on how to cope with anti-mainland incidents.
The Global Times asked CUHK about precautionary measures the university has taken to ensure the safety of students, including those from the mainland.
The university said on Wednesday it is trying to embrace differences and develop mutual understanding and respect, and has established policies to protect the rights of all students, including their right of expression.
"The university has been in close contact with non-local student bodies to understand their needs and concerns, and to provide them with the necessary support," it said.Staying away
Alice, another mainland student pursuing her doctorate at CUHK, said she was in Hong Kong in 2014 when the city was engulfed by the so-called Occupy Central movement
. She feels that the current social atmosphere is a continuation of social sentiment and anxiety from that time.
She said she tends to communicate with local Hong Kong students, "because as a communication major, I want to understand their thoughts," and as a researcher and observer, she would like to keep away from campus politics.
"I love the country as well as Hong Kong, but I may not do what the red-shirted student did," Alice told the Global Times.
Yan Hong, a professor at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, suggested that newcomers from the mainland not get involved in politics and focus on their studies. They can always seek the advice of professors, especially those originally from the mainland, Yan noted.