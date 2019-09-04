Pakistan appoints Misbah head coach, chief selector

Pakistan Wednesday appointed former captain Misbah-ul-Haq as head coach and chief selector in a bid to lift the national team's performance.The cricket-mad nation failed to reach the semis of the World Cup in July, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to renew head coach Mickey Arthur's tenure. Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and batting coach Grant Flower were also shown the door.The PCB said Misbah will be head coach for three years."Former captain Misbah is confirmed as Pakistan men's national team head coach in all three formats on a three-year contract," said a statement."In line with the PCB's commitment to ensure transparency, accountability and role clarity at all levels, Misbah was also named as the chairman of selectors with head coaches of the six first-class cricket association sides as his fellow selectors."Misbah will be Pakistan's 30th head coach - but it is the first time that the head coach will also be the chief selector, along the lines of the system in New Zealand.Another former captain, legendary paceman Waqar Younis, was named as bowling coach for three years. He had two previous stints as head coach.A five-man PCB committee also interviewed former Australian batsman Dean Jones and former Pakistan coach Mohsin Khan before deciding unanimously in Misbah's favor.