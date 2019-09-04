Qatar unveils World Cup logo round the globe

Qatar World Cup logo Photo: IC

Qatar unveiled the logo for the 2022 World Cup which will be hosted by the Gulf emirate, displaying it in public spaces in Doha and cities around the world on Tuesday.The design is a stylized Arabic white unisex shawl with maroon patterning, which is displayed in a figure-of-eight symbolizing infinity while creating a heart shape above the words "FIFA WORLD CUP ­Qatar 2022."It was projected onto the vast facade of the country's National Archives in the capital's ­southern Msheireb district to fanfare that included a procession of soldiers on horseback watched by a crowd of hundreds.The building was illuminated with the emblem at exactly 20:22 local time (17:22 GMT) - the same as the year of the tournament."The logo is very elegant and showing local culture with the [burgundy] color of the Qatari flag," Algerian hospitality worker Mourad Bencheikh, 36, told AFP as visitors crowded to photograph the new branding."By time, people will like it."The emblem was also displayed in Madrid, Buenos Aires and Beirut along with several other major cities.The Qatari organizers said the logo "was inspired by traditional woollen shawls worn during the winter months."The 2022 event will be held in November and December to avoid the scorching Gulf summer. "Like football, the shawls' popularity is a unifying force, woven into the everyday fabric of people's lives," added the Supreme Committee in a statement.Preparations for the global soccer spectacle in Qatar have accelerated in recent months.In May, the 40,000-seat Al-Janoub stadium - the first purpose-built ground to be launched for the tournament - was inaugurated with an almost capacity domestic cup final.The arena, designed by late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid and located in a coastal town south of Doha, is estimated to have cost around $575 million.Of the eight stadiums Qatar is building or refurbishing for 2022, Khalifa International was already open and will host this year's World Athletics Championships.