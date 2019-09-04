Services index hits three-month high in August: Caixin survey

Leisure services such as nail beatifying are provided outside a hot-pot store in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province in March. Photo: VCG

The Chinese services sector expanded at the fastest pace in three months during August as orders picked up, according to a survey released by Caixin on Wednesday.The Caixin China services purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 52.1 in August from 51.6 in July. The index had been expected to come in at 51.7 in August.A reading above 50 means expansion while one below 50 indicates a contraction.The better-than-expected result is largely thanks to government policy support since last year, but uncertainty persists over the future if the China-US trade war drags on, an analyst said.New orders remained strong in August, with the subindex hitting a four-month high. Most surveyed companies attributed the growth to stronger potential demand and rising business opportunities.The subindex for new export orders dropped slightly in August, but still remained in the expansion range.Zhou Jingtong, a senior analyst from the Bank of China, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the higher PMI largely reflected the positive effect of government policy support, including lower taxes and fees for small and medium-sized enterprises."The pressure of the trade war still looms over the services and manufacturing sectors, but government policy support from the second half of last year has begun to show a buffering effect on companies," Zhou said.The recovery of the services sector in August is also expected to translate to more jobs, according to Zhou.In 2018, the services sector in China accounted for around 359 million jobs or 46.3 percent of overall employment, according to government statistics.However, Zhou noted that the overall economy still faces medium-term downward pressure, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the China-US trade war.On Sunday, the Trump administration began imposing 15 percent tariffs on an estimated $125 billion of Chinese products. Another round of tariffs is due in December if negotiation remain stalled."It is unclear in the medium term how the overall economy will be, given the pressure," Zhou said. "But China's services sector has remained relatively stable so far. With more policies to improve the business environment and reduce business costs, there is reason for regained manufacturing and services resilience even in the trade war."