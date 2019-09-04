New mega airport on brink of opening in Beijing, will use cutting-edge technologies

The newly built Beijing Daxing International Airport holds its fifth and largest drill on Friday, marking the one month countdown to the start of operations of the airport. Photo: VCG

Beijing Daxing International Airport, the massive new airport located in the southern part of the Chinese capital, is expected to obtain an operating license soon. It will use cutting-edge technologies such as facial recognition.The airport will meet operational conditions before September 15. So far, it has completed five comprehensive drills, conducted more than 500 departures and arrivals, and handled 50,000 "passengers" in dry runs.The airport will conduct a sixth comprehensive drill soon, Qian Yuanyuan, an official from the Beijing Daxing International Airport Management Center, said on Wednesday.The airport will use high technology to be more efficient. For example, in the check-in phase, the airport has more than 400 self-service check-in equipments and the self-service coverage rate will reach 80 percent. This can shorten passengers' waiting time to 10 minutes, Wang Hui of the management center said.The airport has deployed an efficient and intelligent security inspection channel, which can handle 260 people per hour. That is 40 percent more efficient than the traditional inspection channel. The difference ensures that the time needed to pass the security inspection will be less than five minutes, he added.Boarding will be entirely paperless, so there will be no need to present any paper boarding passes or electronic boarding passes, he noted.The airport, positioned as a large international aviation hub, has a target of 45 million passengers in 2022 and 72 million passengers in 2025. In the long term, it will try to achieve annual passenger throughput of 100 million people.