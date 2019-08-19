Mainland netizens urge boycott of pro-riot cosmetics company

Stores are shut down after black-clad protesters illegally took to the streets in Central Hong Kong and blocked the roads. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT

Chinese mainland netizens have launched a social media campaign to expose and boycott enterprises suspected of supporting radical Hong Kong protests, with the latest list including Hong Kong-based cosmetics retail chain Sa Sa and one of the largest snack food franchises in Hong Kong.The hashtag "expose unscrupulous enterprises behind the Hong Kong riot s" has been viewed more than 140 million times as of press time on Sina Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform.Net users suspect Sa Sa, a local cosmetics retail giant popular with mainland tourists, supports local radical protests.The Sa Sa chairman's daughter is married to the son of Hong Kong barrister Martin Lee Chu-ming, who is considered a member of the "Gang of Four," and criticized for using "freedom" and "democracy" as a cover to mobilize young students for illegal rallies.Weibo users said purchasing Sa Sa products means funding Hong Kong's radical protests.Sa Sa released a statement late Tuesday, saying the company and its founder have always supported the "one country, two systems" principle. The company has never offered funds to Lee, or provided support to separatist activities in Hong Kong.An employee of the company's public relations department, surnamed Tang, told the Global Times on Wednesday they do not stand with Lee and have never supported his political views, despite the marital ties.Mainland net users also called for a boycott of Aji Ichiban, one of the largest snack food franchises in Hong Kong.A board member's wife has been found to support radical protests on social media and abuse Hong Kong police.Weibo users also made a blacklist of restaurants that stand with radical protesters, including one located in the Sham Shui Po district, which offers free food to protesters.Zhu Wei, a professor at the China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times on Wednesday that brands should "respect Chinese people's patriotism."The Hong Kong brands should not profit from mainland consumers while keeping an ambiguous attitude toward radical protests that have hampered territorial integrity and sovereignty, Zhu noted.Moviegoers from Chinese mainland likewise urged a boycott of the film Fagara, which will be released on Friday. Director of the film was found to have attended the Occupy Central movement in 2014.