China, US agree to jointly create favorable conditions for trade talks
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/5 9:41:06
Photo via Xinhua
Chinese and US chief trade negotiators agreed on Thursday to jointly take concrete actions to create favorable conditions for bilateral consultations.
In a phone conversation, the two sides agreed to hold the 13th round of China-US high-level economic and trade consultations in early October in Washington.
