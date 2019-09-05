China, US agree to jointly create favorable conditions for trade talks

2019/9/5

Chinese and US chief trade negotiators agreed on Thursday to jointly take concrete actions to create favorable conditions for bilateral consultations.

In a phone conversation, the two sides agreed to hold the 13th round of China-US high-level economic and trade consultations in early October in Washington.

