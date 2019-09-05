Premier Li signs decree to appoint Ho Iat Seng as Macao SAR chief executive

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang signs a State Council decree on the appointment of Ho Iat Seng as the fifth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) during a State Council meeting in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2019. China's State Council on Wednesday appointed Ho Iat Seng as the fifth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region. His tenure will start from Dec. 20, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)



Ho Iat Seng speaks after being elected at the Macao East Asian Games Dome, Macao, south China, Aug. 25, 2019. Ho Iat Seng was elected the fifth-term chief executive-designate of China's Macao Special Administrative Region here on Sunday, awaiting the approval by China's central government. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday signed a State Council decree on the appointment of Ho Iat Seng as the fifth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).The decision was made according to related regulations of the Basic Law of Macao SAR. Ho's tenure will start from Dec. 20, 2019.