Premier Li signs decree to appoint Ho Iat Seng as Macao SAR chief executive

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang signs a State Council decree on the appointment of Ho Iat Seng as the fifth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) during a State Council meeting in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2019. China's State Council on Wednesday appointed Ho Iat Seng as the fifth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region. His tenure will start from Dec. 20, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
Ho Iat Seng speaks after being elected at the Macao East Asian Games Dome, Macao, south China, Aug. 25, 2019. Ho Iat Seng was elected the fifth-term chief executive-designate of China's Macao Special Administrative Region here on Sunday, awaiting the approval by China's central government. (Photo: Xinhua)