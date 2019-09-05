Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2019 shows macarons at a French macaron shop Laduree in Paris, France. Macaron is a sweet meringue-based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, almond powder and food clothing. It used to be an aristocratic food and a symbol of luxury in history. As a symbol of French dessert, Macaron is popular with people all over the world nowadays. (Photo: Xinhua)

People talk at a French macaron shop Laduree in Paris, France, Sept. 3, 2019. Macaron is a sweet meringue-based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, almond powder and food clothing. It used to be an aristocratic food and a symbol of luxury in history. As a symbol of French dessert, Macaron is popular with people all over the world nowadays. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2019 shows macarons at a French macaron shop Laduree in Paris, France. Macaron is a sweet meringue-based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, almond powder and food clothing. It used to be an aristocratic food and a symbol of luxury in history. As a symbol of French dessert, Macaron is popular with people all over the world nowadays. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2019 shows macarons at a macaron shop Pierre Herme in Paris, France. Macaron is a sweet meringue-based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, almond powder and food clothing. It used to be an aristocratic food and a symbol of luxury in history. As a symbol of French dessert, Macaron is popular with people all over the world nowadays.(Photo: Xinhua)

Customers choose macarons at a macaron shop Pierre Herme in Paris, France, Aug. 30, 2019. Macaron is a sweet meringue-based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, almond powder and food clothing. It used to be an aristocratic food and a symbol of luxury in history. As a symbol of French dessert, Macaron is popular with people all over the world nowadays. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2019 shows macarons at a macaron shop Pierre Herme in Paris, France. Macaron is a sweet meringue-based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, almond powder and food clothing. It used to be an aristocratic food and a symbol of luxury in history. As a symbol of French dessert, Macaron is popular with people all over the world nowadays. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2019 shows macarons at a macaron shop Pierre Herme in Paris, France. Macaron is a sweet meringue-based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, almond powder and food clothing. It used to be an aristocratic food and a symbol of luxury in history. As a symbol of French dessert, Macaron is popular with people all over the world nowadays. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2019 shows macarons at a French macaron shop Laduree in Paris, France. Macaron is a sweet meringue-based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, almond powder and food clothing. It used to be an aristocratic food and a symbol of luxury in history. As a symbol of French dessert, Macaron is popular with people all over the world nowadays. (Photo: Xinhua)

Mobile photo taken on June 2, 2019 shows macarons in Paris, France. Macaron is a sweet meringue-based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, almond powder and food clothing. It used to be an aristocratic food and a symbol of luxury in history. As a symbol of French dessert, Macaron is popular with people all over the world nowadays.(Photo: Xinhua)