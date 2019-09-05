Newborn Hawksbill sea turtle seen in Singapore's Sentosa Island

Newborn Hawksbill sea turtle hatchlings that hatched less than 10 hours ago make their way to the sea on the beach of Singapore's Sentosa Island on Sept. 4, 2019. Staff of the Sentosa Development Corporation released a total of 100 Hawksbill sea turtle hatchlings back to the sea. The hatchlings were born from a nest discovered on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Newborn Hawksbill sea turtle hatchlings that hatched less than 10 hours ago make their way to the sea on the beach of Singapore's Sentosa Island on Sept. 4, 2019. Staff of the Sentosa Development Corporation released a total of 100 Hawksbill sea turtle hatchlings back to the sea. The hatchlings were born from a nest discovered on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Newborn Hawksbill sea turtle hatchlings that hatched less than 10 hours ago make their way to the sea on the beach of Singapore's Sentosa Island on Sept. 4, 2019. Staff of the Sentosa Development Corporation released a total of 100 Hawksbill sea turtle hatchlings back to the sea. The hatchlings were born from a nest discovered on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Newborn Hawksbill sea turtle hatchlings that hatched less than 10 hours ago make their way to the sea on the beach of Singapore's Sentosa Island on Sept. 4, 2019. Staff of the Sentosa Development Corporation released a total of 100 Hawksbill sea turtle hatchlings back to the sea. The hatchlings were born from a nest discovered on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A newborn Hawksbill sea turtle hatchling that hatched less than 10 hours ago makes the way to the sea on the beach of Singapore's Sentosa Island on Sept. 4, 2019. Staff of the Sentosa Development Corporation released a total of 100 Hawksbill sea turtle hatchlings back to the sea. The hatchlings were born from a nest discovered on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Newborn Hawksbill sea turtle hatchlings that hatched less than 10 hours ago make their way to the sea on the beach of Singapore's Sentosa Island on Sept. 4, 2019. Staff of the Sentosa Development Corporation released a total of 100 Hawksbill sea turtle hatchlings back to the sea. The hatchlings were born from a nest discovered on July 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)