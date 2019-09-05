About 350 residents evacuated after buildings collapsed in Kolkata, India

A cracked building is seen in Kolkata, India, on Sept. 4, 2019. About 350 residents were evacuated after several buildings collapsed or cracked due to the ongoing underground tunnel construction work for a metro railway project. (Photo: Xinhua)
People move their belongings during an evacuation in Kolkata, India, on Sept. 4, 2019. About 350 residents were evacuated after several buildings collapsed or cracked due to the ongoing underground tunnel construction work for a metro railway project. (Photo: Xinhua)
Security personnel and engineers work near a collapsed building in Kolkata, India, on Sept. 4, 2019. About 350 residents were evacuated after several buildings collapsed or cracked due to the ongoing underground tunnel construction work for a metro railway project. (Photo: Xinhua)
A collapsed building is seen in Kolkata, India, on Sept. 4, 2019. About 350 residents were evacuated after several buildings collapsed or cracked due to the ongoing underground tunnel construction work for a metro railway project. (Photo: Xinhua)
